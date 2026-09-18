James Wehr's Crash Victim Lexi Kramer to Be Honored at Florida Memorial

James Wehr's crash victim, Lexi Kramer, will be honored at a memorial in Florida next month.

Lexi's sister, Gracie, shared the details on Instagram Friday ... announcing a celebration of life for October 9 in Lakeland, Florida.

Gracie says the event will be a chance for Lexi's loved ones to celebrate her life and cherish their memories. She adds that all of Lexi's friends and family are welcome ... but asks the media to stay away out of respect for everyone who is grieving.

As we reported ... Lexi and James died in a fiery car crash over the weekend after cops say James lost control of his 2019 McLaren.

Play video content Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video TMZ.com

TMZ obtained video showing the car hit a wet spot in the road, attempted to slow down, and then suddenly veered into a nearby tree. The vehicle exploded on impact, sending a massive fireball and mushroom cloud into the air.

James' family has referred to Lexi as his "friend" while announcing plans to honor both of them at the South OC Cars and Coffee meetup he co-founded with his father, Simon Wehr.

However, Lexi's family has claimed James flew her to California and told her he was getting a divorce from his wife, Emma ... though that apparently was not the case.