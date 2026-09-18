James Wehr Car Crash: Family Announces Memorial For Him, 'Friend' Lexi Kramer

James Wehr's family plans to honor him at the popular car meetup he organized ... and they'll also pay tribute to his "friend" Alexis "Lexi" Kramer ... after they died in a fiery car crash.

South OC Cars and Coffee -- the company James co-founded with his father, Simon Wehr -- announced a celebration of life Saturday morning in San Clemente, CA.

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The announcement reads ... "Please join us as we remember our son James and his friend Lexi, who tragically lost their lives together. This Saturday, we will be gathering to remember and honor James, who meant so much to so many in the car community.”

The family is encouraging attendees to wear white sneakers to honor the late car influencer.

Play video content Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video TMZ.com

As we've reported ... James and Lexi died in a fiery car crash over the weekend after cops say he lost control of his 2019 McLaren.

We published video that shows the car hit a wet spot in the road, tried to slow down and then made a sudden right turn into a nearby tree. The whip exploded on impact, with a fireball and a mushroom cloud engulfing the car.

While James' family calls Lexi his "friend," her family has been telling a different story ... with one source telling us he flew her out to California and told her he was getting a divorce from his wife -- which apparently wasn't the case.

The nature of their relationship still isn't totally clear.