Abdul El-Sayed Says JD Vance Juiced up with Fake Beard, Fires Off Gym Challenge

Abdul El-Sayed Meet Me in the Gym, JD ... And Bring Your Fake Beard!!!
Abdul El-Sayed went in HARD on Veep JD Vance Friday ... calling him out for a "fake" beard, claiming he's juiced up on TRT, and challenging him to a weight room battle!
Jacob got the Democrat Socialist Senatorial candidate from Michigan near the D.C. Capitol ... and he was chomping at the bit to respond to Vance, who said a few days ago Michigan had outlawed "patchy beards" so Abdul should be arrested.
El-Sayed fired back, at least his is real, and then called Vance a fake ... fake beard, fake strength, fake period.
Abdul said unlike Vance -- who he razzed for fumbling the National Championship Trophy when the Ohio State football team ventured to the White House -- his strength is real, and to prove it, he challenged the Veep to a bench-off and a squat-off in the gym.
El-Sayed said the fact Vance isn't a dumbbell makes it all the worse ... he says Vance knows Trump is off his rocker, but is scared to break with him.