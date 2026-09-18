Abdul El-Sayed Says JD Vance Juiced up with Fake Beard, Fires Off Gym Challenge

Meet Me in the Gym, JD ... And Bring Your Fake Beard!!!

Abdul El-Sayed went in HARD on Veep JD Vance Friday ... calling him out for a "fake" beard, claiming he's juiced up on TRT, and challenging him to a weight room battle!

Jacob got the Democrat Socialist Senatorial candidate from Michigan near the D.C. Capitol ... and he was chomping at the bit to respond to Vance, who said a few days ago Michigan had outlawed "patchy beards" so Abdul should be arrested.

Play video content Video: JD Vance Comes After Adbul Al-Sayed... For His Facial Hair TikTok/@jd

El-Sayed fired back, at least his is real, and then called Vance a fake ... fake beard, fake strength, fake period.

Play video content Video: JD Vance Drops College Football Championship Trophy

Abdul said unlike Vance -- who he razzed for fumbling the National Championship Trophy when the Ohio State football team ventured to the White House -- his strength is real, and to prove it, he challenged the Veep to a bench-off and a squat-off in the gym.