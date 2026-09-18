Ex-NFL Star Adrian Peterson Satisfies Community Service in DWI Case

Former NFL star Adrian Peterson is close to wrapping up his criminal case for his 2025 DWI after completing over 30 hours of community service ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs showing Adrian racked up the hours from July 13 to July 30 by working 4-hour shifts at Meals on Wheels, a local food drive, helping supervise youth bags for the homeless, working a July 4th event for senior citizens, and assisting with a YMCA program.

You'll recall ... Adrian was ordered to complete 32 hours of community service, which it looks like he has now satisfied. The former All-Pro running back reached a plea deal with Minnesota prosecutors in March 2026.

The judge also sentenced Adrian to jail time but suspended the sentence. Adrian was also instructed to attend a victim impact panel and complete an alcohol screening.

As TMZ previously reported, Adrian was driving back from a Vikings NFL Draft Party in April 2025 when he was pulled over by cops. Police said the NFL star was pulled over at 3:30 AM after a cop caught him driving 83 mph in a 55 mph area. Cops say Adrian had a .14 BAC.