Adrian Peterson Reaches Plea Deal In 2025 Minnesota DWI Arrest

Adrian Peterson can put one of his 2025 DWI arrests behind him ... the former All-Pro running back reached a deal with Minnesota prosecutors, pleading guilty to one count of driving while impaired -- TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents, Peterson was sentenced to 90 days at the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility, but he won't have to spend it behind bars -- 'cause the sentence was stayed for the next year with conditions.

Peterson must perform 32 hours of community service within 180 days ... and, as part of his probation agreement, he'll have to attend a victim impact panel. He was also required to complete an alcohol screening, which documents indicate he already completed.

Per his arrangement with the State, the remaining charges were dropped.

Of course, Peterson has to keep his nose clean, too and can't have any alcohol/drug-related or reckless driving offenses during the year.

As we previously reported ... he was pulled over hours after being a featured guest at the Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Party.

Peterson was stopped at 3:20 AM after he was spotted going 83 in a 55 MPH zone by a Minnesota State Trooper. The trooper ultimately took a breath sample, and Adrian blew a .14, significantly over the legal limit.

While this incident is behind him ... Peterson is still dealing with the fallout from his other DWI arrest in Texas back in October, where cops found him passed out in the driver's seat of his car with the engine still running.

After placing him in cuffs and searching his car, cops found a handgun in his glove box, which resulted in an additional charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.