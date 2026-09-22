Aaron Rodgers' Ex Mallory Edens Calls Him Out for Claiming He Never Loved Her

You Never Loved Me?!? I've Got a Different Story!!!

Aaron Rodgers' ex Mallory Edens is turning his latest love-life confession into free promo for her movie ... using the Steelers QB's own relationship rewind to push her new romantic drama.

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Without naming Aaron, Mallory wrote on Instagram, "My ex is currently on a press tour talking about how he never loved anyone he dated after 2017."

She said that's unfortunate for him, because she's also making the press rounds for a movie inspired by "how down bad I was" -- joking they're now promoting competing narratives.

Mallory -- daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens -- and Aaron were first linked in 2022 ... but by December 2024, Aaron was publicly calling his now-wife Brittani his girlfriend.

Mallory's movie is "Charlie Harper," based on a couple whose romance starts cracking as their lives move in different directions. She produced the film, which hits theaters Friday.

Her post follows Aaron's appearance on Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, where he said he met Brittani in 2017 and knew she was the one. Aaron said losing touch with her sent him into a tailspin and affected the relationships that followed.

As TMZ previously reported, Aaron also aired alleged dirty laundry about Shailene Woodley during the interview.

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers Said Shailene Woodley Wanted to Sleep With Another Guy After Engagement Not Just Football With Cam Heyward

Sources close to Shailene later told TMZ her friends were alarmed by Aaron publicly revisiting their relationship.