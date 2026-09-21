Late NBA Star Elgin Baylor: Family War Over Fortune Erupts In Court

NBA legend Elgin Baylor's family is fighting over his estate, years after his death ... and it's getting nasty.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Elgin's daughter, Alison Clayton, filed a petition claiming her stepmom, Elaine Baylor, is withholding information about her inheritance.

Elgin died on March 22, 2021, at 86 ... and Alison said her stepmom, who was with Elgin at the time, didn't let Alison or her brother know their dad had died, and has since refused to reveal any information about the estate.

Alison said she moved to the East Coast in 1991 but remained in contact with her dad until around 2018.

She said her stepmom knew she had a relationship with her dad for years but still decided to cut her out of the situation.

Elaine has yet to respond to the case.