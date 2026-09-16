Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Says Widow 'Terminated' Her Relationship With Grandkid

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mom, Pamela Warner, claims the late actor's widow, Tenisha Warner, terminated her relationship with her granddaughter, MacKenzie Warner, after his death ... TMZ has learned.

Pamela filed court docs slamming Tenisha for dragging out their battle over the millions Malcom left behind. She said she has no "ill-will" towards Tenisha and is unclear what is driving her actions.

In her filing, Pamela claims Tenisha "terminated" Pamela's relationship with her granddaughter, MacKenzie, after Malcolm's died in July 2025 on a trip to Costa Rica.

Tenisha previously called out Pamela for selling a home in Los Angeles that she says Malcolm intended to give her and their daughter. But Pamela says Tenisha misrepresented facts about the sale ... and said the estate did not have the money to pay ongoing significant carrying expenses of $9K per month to keep the property.

In the docs, Pamela scoffs at Tenisha's insistence that she should get nothing from her son's estate.

As TMZ first reported, the legal drama started after Tenisha claimed Pamela was following a trust that did not include her or MacKenzie.