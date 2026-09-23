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'Home Improvement' Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Detained For Obstructing a Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy

'Home Improvement' Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Detained For Resisting, Obstructing Cop

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Jonathan Taylor Thomas was detained for obstructing or resisting an officer ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the former child star was the passenger in a vehicle that got pulled over on Monday in Westlake Village, California.

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The actor exited the vehicle, and after deputies told him to remain inside, he refused and was uncooperative, according to our law enforcement sources. We're told he was drunk in public and resisted.

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JTT was then detained at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station's jail on Monday ... jail records show. He was released a short time later.

We reached out to a rep for JTT who had no comment.

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