Model Found Stabbed to Death in Ex's Car After She Told Mom He Was At Her House

A Brazilian model was found stabbed to death in her ex's car ... after she'd texted her mom that he'd turned up at her home.

Larissa Brito's body was reportedly found during a random customs check of her ex Mathieu's car in Brignoles, France.

A local outlet says she was hidden under plastic bags in the backseat ... and her 29-year-old ex was arrested.

According to reports, Larissa moved to France a few years back and dated Mathieu for about five months.

She reportedly broke up with him when she learned he was allegedly involved with organized crime and had previous convictions.

The reports say Larissa moved to Nice because Mathieu began stalking her. Just hours before her body was found, the model reportedly texted her mom that Mathieu had shown up at her home, saying ... "Mathieu is here."

According to a Brazilian outlet, Larissa's mom called Mathieu, who claimed her daughter was sleeping. When she threatened to call the cops, Mathieu blocked her number.

It's unclear when exactly Larissa was killed, and her autopsy is scheduled for next week. Her mom is trying to have her body returned to Brazil.

Larissa was 25.