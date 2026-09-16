Brazilian Influencer Duda Alves Dead at 22, Cops Investigating as a Suicide

Influencer Duda Alves is dead ... and it sounds like cops suspect she may have died by suicide, TMZ has confirmed.

Local authorities confirmed the Brazilian content creator died on Sept. 13 ... and the Civil Police of the Federal District told TMZ in a statement that they're investigating her death as a suicide.

They explained to the outlet that they won't be sharing any more details "in order to protect the privacy of the family."

Alves had amassed over 800,000 followers across her social media platforms ... creating compelling lifestyle content.

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Just days before she died, the influencer posted a video about a breast reduction she'd previously had, explaining "sleazy men" would criticize her for it.

She discussed how she opted for the procedure for "comfort" reasons ... as well as "aesthetic" reasons.

Alves had also posted another video ... talking about how she'd been "vomiting a lot and crying from the pain" three weeks post-op.

Alves was 22.

RIP