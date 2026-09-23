Florida Mom on Dashcam After Alleged DUI Crash With Kids in Car

A 12-year-old boy was forced to tell his own mother why their day went so horribly wrong ... and in dashcam footage from her alleged DUI crash, you hear the child say, "Mommy, you were drunk. You crashed."

The gut-wrenching exchange was captured in Florida Highway Patrol footage obtained by NBC 6 South Florida following a fiery May 10 crash in Miami involving 34-year-old Iris Ruiz and her two children.

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The video shows troopers arriving to find the boy holding his 2-year-old sister near the crash scene on Connector Road, just west of Interstate 95.

According to the arrest report, the boy flagged down a trooper while a man helped pull Ruiz from her car after it caught fire.

A trooper said Ruiz smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes ... and the footage shows her struggling to maintain her balance during a field sobriety test.

When a trooper asks how she crashed, Ruiz responds, "I was trying to drive. I was trying to go home."

The most painful moment comes later, when Ruiz asks her son, "How this s*** got worse?"

His response is brutally direct ... "Cause mommy, you were drunk, you crashed."

Police say Ruiz later provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol level of .216 -- more than double Florida's legal limit of .08.