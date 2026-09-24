Milania Giudice Tells Mom Teresa To 'Shut The F Up' in Deleted Video

Milania Giudice had a tense moment with her mother, Teresa Giudice, and her sister, Gia Giudice, at an airport ... in a video she allegedly posted to her Instagram and then quickly deleted.

On Wednesday afternoon, Milania shared a clip showing the 'RHONJ' family going back and forth in what appears to be an airport terminal ... though it's unclear what led up to the heated exchange.

Milania repeatedly says, "This is what we do now" ... while Gia says, "Let her do what she wants to."

Teresa repeatedly tells Milania she loves her ... prompting Milania to snap, "Shut the f*** up."

The video ends there ... and we don't have any other context about what happened.

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As TMZ previously reported, Milania was arrested earlier this year following an incident at Teresa's New Jersey home where she was allegedly throwing candles and food.

Milania later reunited with her sisters on social media ... appearing to show the family had moved past the drama.