Milania Giudice Loaded Into Back of A Cop Car During Assault Arrest, Video

Play video content Video: Bodycam Footage Shows Milania Giudice Laughing in Cop Car During Assault Arrest Montville Township Police Department

Milania Giudice's sense of humor wasn't dampened by the handcuffs on her wrists or her surroundings in the back of a cop car ... because she still managed to laugh at something during her assault arrest ... and it's all on video.

The Montville Township Police Department on Friday released footage from Milania's May arrest in New Jersey ... she's in the back of a squad car, with her hands cuffed behind her back when all of a sudden she smiles wide and laughs.

The door is open and the officers are standing just outside ... and Milania is talking to them with a grin and chuckle.

The clip doesn't have any audio -- so we don't know the details of this conversation ... but it looks fairly friendly between the cops and Milania.

Officers check her cuffs, then close the door ... leaving Milania with a smile on her face that slowly disappears.

Play video content Video: Prosecutors Claim Milania Giudice Struck Person in the Head Before Assault Arrest

As you know ... cops arrested Milania back in May, and she's been charged with assault. Prosecutors say she punched an alleged victim identified only by the initials "L.R."

She's cracked jokes to minimize the seriousness of the alleged incident in recent weeks ... posting on social media about how her mug shot would be much hotter than the A.I. one floating around.