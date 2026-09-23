Dolly Parton's Sister Says There's No Feud in the Family

We're A Family of Lovers, Not Fighters ... No Feud Here!!!

Dolly Parton's sister is setting the record straight about the ongoing drama between the late legend's manager and nephew.

Freida Parton took to Instagram on Wednesday, writing ... "I'll say this and this only: there is no feud within our family. No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly's estate."

She went on the clarify that no on in the family has an issue with Dolly's nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was just sacked from his role as head of security for the singer's properties.

Freida explained ... "We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other. 🤍 I love you all!!"

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

As you know, Bryan was the one Dolly had personally selected to announce her death on social media.

Dolly's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, recently filed for a restraining order that claims Bryan's been making threats and exhibiting intimidating behavior.

The supposed threats have allegedly caused staffers to quit or stop showing up to work ... and some say they now need private security at home.

And according to alleged text messages obtained by TMZ, Bryan seemingly bragged about being the face of such a massive social media moment.