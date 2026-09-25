Ed Sheeran's Shows at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium Are Canceled

Ed Sheeran's shows this weekend at Gillette Stadium -- home to Robert Kraft's New England Patriots -- have officially been canceled ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge confirm Friday and Saturday shows were canceled due to bad weather.

There is a massive nor'easter storm bearing down on New England.

A rep for Kraft tells TMZ ... "Stadium and tour management, along with public safety officials, have been closely monitoring the weather forecast over the past week. Due to the severe weather forecast throughout the weekend, the tour has made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium."

The rep adds ... "The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority. Refunds are available now at the point of purchase. Ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded."

We broke the story ... stage construction for the back-to-back concerts had been halted Thursday amid the weekend's looming weather threat.

Foxborough, MA -- where Gillette Stadium is located -- is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 40 MPH ... Fox Weather reported.

Macklemore opened for Ed Sheeran at MetLife Stadium wearing a keffiyeh, performed "Hind's Hall" with Gaza footage on the screens, and told 80,000 people he wanted those in Gaza and the West Bank to know "they have not been forgotten." He said every human being deserves "the exact same freedom, to know safety and peace before knowing the sounds of violence." He called ICE a "terrorist organization" and shouted "Free Palestine, free Cuba, Congo, Sudan and Iran." The Israeli-American Council petitioned to drop him from remaining tour dates. @clashreport

Kraft was instrumental in getting Macklemore booted from Ed's tour after the opening act came under fire for saying "Free Palestine" at an earlier concert stop ... apparently ignoring warnings to stop and doing it again a second night.

Ed likely would have performed solo ... the rest of the openers and his backing band left the tour in solidarity with Macklemore ... leaving Ed to perform alone last weekend in Philadelphia.

As we reported ... The Massachusetts Peace Action, an advocacy group focused on ending the Israel-Palestine conflict, planned to protest Saturday's show at Gillette.