Macklemore Announces 'Free Palestine Tour' After Being Fired From Ed Sheeran Gigs

Macklemore might be persona non grata in U.S. stadiums for saying "Free Palestine" ... but apparently a few places overseas don't have the same issue ... opening up their doors for his "Free Palestine Tour."

The rapper announced the news on social media Thursday ... revealing he's got 3 dates picked out -- October 26 in Dublin, October 29 in Paris, and October 30 in London.

In the caption announcing the tour, Macklemore writes that the world is waking up to "Palestinian liberation" ... which he sees as a major shift over the last few years.

He then seems to take a swipe at his old buddy Ed Sheeran ... adding, "It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it."

Ed is taking a bunch of heat for claiming he had nothing to do with Macklemore's firing ... though many feel he should've stepped up and defended the star.

Macklemore says the coordinated attempt by billionaires to silence speech is dangerous ... and everyone should pay close attention.

Since his firing, Macklemore says he's been reaching out to artists who have used their stages to stand in solidarity with Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences -- and there's a lot of details to work out ... but the tour is for sure on.

Apparently there are some U.S. dates in the works, too ... just don't expect the show to be at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium.