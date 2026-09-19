Ed Sheeran Apologizes to Fans in Emotional Speech at Philly Concert

Play video content Video: Ed Sheeran Delivers Emotional Apology to Fans During Philadelphia Concert FreedomNewsTV

Ed Sheeran got emotional while speaking out about the controversial axing of Macklemore at his concert in Philly Saturday ... and he told fans he was personally "appalled" by the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Telling his fans he was "so, so sorry" after "making mistakes," Ed told the crowd why he decided to open up now.

He said ... “I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet. My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me. Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour."

Calling the October 7 attack on Israel "catastrophic," he called Israel's response "unjustifiable" and "disproportionate."

It's the first concert since Macklemore was booted from the tour following his "Free Palestine" controversy. The rest of the openers quit in solidarity ... leaving Ed as the only act.

Macklemore says NFL owner Robert Kraft didn't like his pro-Palestine comments and pressured Ed to kick him to the curb ... giving Ed an ultimatum, drop Macklemore or else.

Play video content Video: Dave Portnoy Goes to Bat for Robert Kraft Amid Macklemore Controversy

Ed says he didn't make the final call on Macklemore ... and Kraft said Macklemore performing in his stadium would cross a line. Other NFL owners rallied against Macklemore, and he was sent packing.

Ahead of tonight's show ... a major pro-Palestinian group -- Philly Palestine Coalition -- announced that they would show up to protest the event.

Play video content Video: John Fetterman Says Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ Remarks Were Ironic TMZ DC

However, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told TMZ that "appropriate measures" were taken ahead of the concert to ensure everyone's safety.