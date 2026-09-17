Ed Sheeran's Team In Talks With Philly Police on Security Plan For Upcoming Concert

Ed Sheeran ain't takin' any chances at his upcoming concert in Philadelphia ... the singer's team is making arrangements with the city's police department to ensure Ed's safety after all the controversy surrounding his Loop Tour, TMZ has learned.

Jasmine Reilly, a spokesperson for the Philly PD, tells TMZ ... "Our officers are talking to his team to make sure all appropriate measures are taken" for his safety.

Reilly also tells us there will be a "sizable" amount of officers deployed to Lincoln Financial Field for Saturday's concert ... the first show since Macklemore was shown the door.

Law enforcement sources say the small army of cops will be posted inside and outside the stadium, and people will have to go through metal detectors, and some will even endure pat-downs.

Our law enforcement sources say there have been no threats against Ed as of now ... but obviously that could change between now and the time when Ed hits the stage Saturday night.

As the world knows, ... Ed has been getting major backlash ever since one of his opening acts was kicked off the tour for making what some perceived as inflammatory pro-Palestine remarks during a concert in New Jersey.

We know there is a planned protest outside the Philly concert ... from a group of pro-Palestine demonstrators.

Macklemore posted a statement on Instagram, saying that Ed called him and told him that Robert Kraft -- the owner of Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts -- wanted the rapper gone from the tour.

Ed, according to Macklemore, also said that if he didn't follow their instructions, then his gigs would be cut from future venues, including Gillette Stadium.

As a result, Macklemore was booted from the tour, prompting the remaining 3 opening acts to walk away in solidarity with Macklemore, citing the need for free speech.

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As for Ed ... he released his own statement, blaming the promoters for getting rid of Macklemore while claiming he had nothing to do with it.