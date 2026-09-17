Ms. Rachel Matching Macklemore's $1 Million Palestine Donation

Ms. Rachel is joining Macklemore's initiative to help raise money for Palestinians ... she committed to matching his $1 million donation and says "every wealthy white celebrity" should join the cause.

The popular children's creator revealed Thursday that she'd be donating to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund -- which totally makes sense ... she's one of their ambassadors!

Ms. Rachel wrote ... "I will match Macklemore's donation and I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza."

She says celebrities have a "moral obligation" to "use our privilege and our platforms to protect children and human rights."

As we reported ... Macklemore pledged to donate the $1 million he earned on Ed Sheeran's "Loop" Tour to Palestinian relief groups Wednesday ... and he challenged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match.

Kraft went above and beyond and pledged $2 million to aid Palestine.

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This isn't the first time Ms. Rachel has weighed in on the tour drama ... she previously called out Ed for kicking the rapper off the tour.

Ms. Rachel claimed the singer "caved to people who refuse to accept what the world knows."