Ed Sheeran Resale Ticket Prices Fall After Macklemore's Tour Exit

Ed Sheeran ticket prices have steadily declined since it was announced that Macklemore was being dropped from his tour over the rapper's pro-Palestine remarks ... new data shows.

The numbers on a chart tracking ticket prices don't lie -- since Monday, the get-in price for Ed's Philadelphia concert Saturday has dipped by 24% ... from $126 to $96.

The tour -- which has seen all of its opening acts quit following Macklemore's departure -- has had its resale prices dip down 11% across the board since Monday ... this according to TicketData.

However, this kind of drop has been pretty much the norm for this tour -- even before Macklemore's controversial exit.

A rep for TicketData tells TMZ ... "Some softening in the run-up to the show is not atypical for this tour." We're told that for the 17 previous shows, prices fell 22% over the 2 weeks before the concert.

However, the rep admits the decline in Philly tickets "is clearly pushing the edge of what you'd normally expect."

The rep adds ... "I think it's safe to say that any further decline today would be a strong sign that demand, and ticket prices, are falling by a newsworthy amount, at least for that show."