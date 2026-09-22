Theo Von Speaks Out About War In Gaza After Macklemore Controversy

War In Gaza Is 'Biggest Atrocity' of Our Lives

Play video content Video: Theo Von Defends Macklemore's Stance on Gaza This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Theo Von is speaking out about the war in Gaza ... noting that Macklemore got sacked from Ed Sheeran's tour for doing the same thing.

Theo opened up about his stance on what's happening to Palestinians in a new clip on social media, saying ... "It feels like this is probably the biggest atrocity that we've witnessed in our lifetime on our phones."

The podcaster went on to talk about how we get desensitized to the atrocities and scroll past them as our algorithms feed us clips of the devastation between promos for fast food and cute puppy videos.

He explained that he's guilty of scrolling and moving on himself ... even as he watches a war play out in the palm of his hand.

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Theo said ... "We see it on our phone and it's like you just become immune to it."