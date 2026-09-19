Protestors Chant Outside Ed Sheeran's Philly Concert

Play video content Video: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Chant Outside Ed Sheeran’s Philadelphia Concert FreedomNewsTV

Ed Sheeran fans arriving at Lincoln Financial Field tonight were met with some NSFW jeers from pro-Palestine protestors upset about Macklemore being axed from his tour.

In a video taken by FreedomNews, one protestor could be heard yelling from a megaphone .... "F*** your concert, f*** your fans. Palestine is our demand."

In another part of the clip, the camera shows the dozens of protestors outside the local subway stop by the field ... chanting ... "Free Palestine."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We reported earlier ... local pro-Palestinian groups Philly Palestine Coalition and Shut Down D&Z said they'd be picketing the concert because Macklemore was booted from opening.

The groups wrote on social media ahead of Saturday's show ... "Billionaires, Zionists & Warmongers out of Philly."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

As you know ... in the days leading up to Ed's Liberty Financial Field performance, resale ticket prices plummeted ... and as of Saturday morning, there were still hundreds of tickets still available online.