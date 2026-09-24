Ed Sheeran Shows at Robert Kraft's Gillette Stadium in Jeopardy Amid Macklemore Drama

Looks like Ed Sheeran will have to pull the plug on his two concerts at Robert Kraft's NFL stadium after all, but with all the controversy swirling around after Macklemore's firing ... it's actually Mother Nature forcing Ed's hand.

The singer was supposed to perform Friday and Saturday nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, but sources involved in production tell us stage construction's been paused because of a massive nor'easter storm bearing down on New England.

We're told the stage was partially assembled Thursday morning ... however, by Thursday evening we're told the crew was told to pause construction, while higher ups decided whether to begin tearing it down.

The storm is expected to bring heavy wind and several inches of rain, starting Friday night -- not the kind of nasty weather you'd want fans to endure in the open-air stadium ... and it's a potentially dangerous scenario for the stage itself.

Another stadium source tells us everything is ready to go for Ed to perform tomorrow night, except for lighting ... which the crew was still testing Thursday night, just in case the Friday show happens.

No final call's been made yet, and it's unclear if the shows would be rescheduled if they have to cancel.

Ticket holders were already trying to get refunds ... Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campell said Thursday nearly 200 people complained about struggling to obtain refunds from Ticketmaster for Ed's shows ... prompting the AG to step in and demand Ticketmaster give people their money back. Those people were not seeking refunds due to weather, they were pissed about Macklemore getting dumped.

As we previously reported ... The Massachusetts Peace Action, an advocacy group focused on ending the Israel-Palestine conflict, planned to protest the second night of Ed's Gillette run.

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Ed played alone at his last concert in Philadelphia ... the first tour stop after Kraft pressured Ed to boot Macklemore from the tour -- and got emotional over his opener's controversial axing.

In solidarity with Macklemore, Ed's backing band and other openers pulled out ... leaving Ed and his guitar to take the stage solo last weekend in Philly.

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Macklemore came under fire for saying "Free Palestine" at an earlier concert stop ... apparently ignoring warnings to stop and doing it again a second night.