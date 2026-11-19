The Ravens just benched -- literally and figuratively -- one of their longest-tenured players ... sending Marlon Humphrey home days after he dropped a brutal line about the city where he plays.

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It all started when the All-Pro cornerback was asked on his own podcast what Baltimore was best at producing. His answer ... "making criminals."

Humphrey quickly realized it wasn't the best response, saying, "that's obviously going to get cut out."

It wasn't ... and the clip blew up.

Marlon attempted to walk it back in the locker room, telling reporters he spent his whole career in Baltimore, welcomed a son there, and has invested in the city.

“Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and I’d just like to apologize for those comments,” MH told a gang of media assembled around his locker.

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Baltimore's mayor, Brandon Scott, responded, saying an apology wasn't enough ... and it seems the Ravens organization agrees.

Now, the 4x Pro Bowler will not only not play against the Panthers on Sunday, but he's been sent home.

Humphrey, a 10-season Ravens vet, is in the final year of a big contract ... and was already catching heat for his play, as the team is riding a five-game losing streak.