ESPN personality Bonnie-Jill Laflin's animal rescue organization has been suspended from pulling animals out of Los Angeles County shelters ... after officials say it failed to properly account for more than 20 ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control tells TMZ ... it suspended Hounds & Heroes Rescue's pull privileges in April 2026 after finding the organization failed to submit complete monthly placement reports for 23 animals pulled between February and April.

Officials say the reports are required to identify where the animals are -- whether they're being fostered or have been adopted.

DACC also says it received allegations that some animals pulled by the rescue were subsequently left at other facilities, and claims multiple attempts to contact Laflin about the missing records went unanswered.

The move comes amid a separate legal battle we told you about ... in which a dog boarding facility filed a lawsuit against Laflin and Hounds & Heroes, claiming the rescue left 14 dogs at its facility and failed to pay roughly $70,000 in boarding and care costs.

The lawsuit also alleged one dog died while at the facility.

Hounds & Heroes fired back at the lawsuit, telling TMZ the org. "is aware of the complaint and firmly disputes its allegations. The Foundation will respond through the appropriate legal channels and will not comment further on pending litigation."