Dolly Parton’s niece brought a personal piece of the country legend to the CMA Awards ... stepping onto the red carpet in an outfit originally created for her late aunt.

Danielle Parton attended Wednesday’s ceremony in Nashville wearing a white, long-sleeved dress with gold embellishments and sparkling fringe ... finishing the look with metallic gold boots.

And the story behind the sparkle made the outfit even more special ... Danielle told Taste of Country ahead of the show the dress was made for Dolly for “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” which recently earned a Grammy nomination.

According to Danielle, Dolly had tried it on, but never got to wear it for its intended occasion. Her niece decided the CMAs would be the perfect opportunity to give it a meaningful debut.

Speaking to On the Red Carpet, Danielle credited Dolly’s longtime costume designer Steve Summers with creating the outfit ... joking, “they poured me into it tonight,” before explaining she wanted to honor her aunt by wearing it.

The tribute comes after Dolly died in August at 80. Danielle was named brand ambassador for her aunt’s estate last month ... taking on a public role in helping preserve her legacy.