Courtney Stodden Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton on After Dark Tour

Play video content Video: Courtney Stodden Honors Dolly Parton During After Dark Tour Takeover TMZ.com

Courtney Stodden -- who recently helped ban child marriage in California -- paid tribute to her idol Dolly Parton during a special "TMZ After Dark" takeover Friday night ... and it's all on video!!!

Courtney arrived in her towering blonde hair and a body-hugging, sparkling red dress ... turning the night into what she coined "Dollywood After Dark."

In honor of the country music legend, we played nothing but Dolly's biggest hits as Courtney and our passengers rolled down the Sunset Strip to hits like "9 to 5" and "Jolene" ... a tribute to one of America's most beloved icons.

The party bus made a surprise stop at St. Felix Hollywood -- one of TMZ's most cherished nightlife spots -- where Courtney unveiled a very special cake made by her friend, Terra Newell.

Terra, who famously survived a violent 2016 knife attack by John Meehan, created the cake especially for the occasion -- and it was covered in diamonds and rhinestones, fit for Dolly herself.

At our second stop, Beaches Tropicana, passengers danced and partied into the night. But before the evening wrapped, we had one question for Courtney -- if she could ask Dolly for advice about her love life, what would she want to know?

Courtney didn't hesitate ... telling us she'd ask how Dolly managed to stay married to her husband Carl for so long. The two were together for 59 years. She also wondered whether keeping her career separate from her marriage played a role in making it last.