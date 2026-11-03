Palm Beach Plane Crash: Aviation Expert Explains What Pilots Could've Done Differently

Play video content Video: Aviation Expert Reveals What Pilots Could've Done Differently Before Crash TMZ.com

The pilots of the private jet that crashed in Florida were told they could turn left, but not right ... and one aviation expert says turning the other way may have been the better move.

Corporate pilot and meteorologist JP Dice joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... telling Harvey and Charles that air traffic control gave the crew permission to veer left, but warned them against turning right because of other aircraft in the area.

Here's the problem ... Dice says the weather was actually worse to the left, while turning right could've given the pilots a better path through the storm.

He explained pilots generally have to follow air traffic control's instructions ... but in dangerous conditions, they can declare an emergency and change course, with controllers then working to move other aircraft out of the way.

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

And the direction of the plane wasn't the only concern ... Dice says supercooled water droplets can freeze on contact with an aircraft, potentially overwhelming its ice protection systems.

As TMZ previously reported ... the Learjet 60 was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas Sunday when it crashed in Palm Beach County, killing all nine people on board.

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

Chilling air traffic control audio captured the crew reporting ice and turbulence before requesting to climb to a higher altitude ... only for the jet to lose altitude and ultimately crash.

The NTSB has since revealed signs the aircraft may have been breaking apart before impact ... though investigators have not determined the cause of the crash.