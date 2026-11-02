Palm Beach Plane Crash: NTSB Press Conference Update, Live Stream

The National Transportation Safety Board is sharing updates on the deadly private jet crash in Palm Beach ... and we're streaming live.

As you know ... the Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach -- just miles away from Mar-a-Lago -- around 1 PM Sunday afternoon ... with video showing the plane falling out of the sky.

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

The flight was flying east from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas ... when it suddenly went into a nosedive and crashed in a fiery explosion.

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

Horrifying dispatch audio revealed the flight crew was dealing with mild turbulence and ice ... adding that the team planned to climb.

Flight data shows the plane began rapidly descending ... resulting in a 32K feet per minute drop to the ground.

One female crew member yelled, "Holy f***, we're out of time" right before the craft slammed into the earth.

All 9 people aboard the craft were killed ... including the 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha.