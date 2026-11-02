Palm Beach Plane Crash: NTSB Press Conference Update, Live Stream
Palm Beach Plane Crash NTSB Shares Investigation Updates, Watch Live
The National Transportation Safety Board is sharing updates on the deadly private jet crash in Palm Beach ... and we're streaming live.
As you know ... the Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach -- just miles away from Mar-a-Lago -- around 1 PM Sunday afternoon ... with video showing the plane falling out of the sky.
The flight was flying east from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas ... when it suddenly went into a nosedive and crashed in a fiery explosion.
Horrifying dispatch audio revealed the flight crew was dealing with mild turbulence and ice ... adding that the team planned to climb.
Flight data shows the plane began rapidly descending ... resulting in a 32K feet per minute drop to the ground.
One female crew member yelled, "Holy f***, we're out of time" right before the craft slammed into the earth.
All 9 people aboard the craft were killed ... including the 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha.
She earned her pilot's license when she was just 17 years old ... before she graduated high school.