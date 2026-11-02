Martha Stewart's Charity Says It Doesn't Serve Homeless After Costume Uproar

Martha Stewart may have some explaining to do ... a charity she name-dropped has no connection to helping the homeless ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for God's Love We Deliver tells TMZ ... "God's Love provides free medically tailored meals to people with life-altering chronic illnesses. It does not serve people experiencing homelessness."

The organization confirms Martha attended its annual gala this year and has been a strong supporter of its work ... but helping homeless people isn't part of its stated mission.

The clarification comes amid backlash over Martha's controversial Halloween costume ... which featured her dressed as a homeless person holding a sign reading "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!"

As TMZ previously reported ... Martha faced major criticism after sharing the costume in a since-deleted Instagram post promoting her QVC candles.

She initially defended the getup as an attempt to raise awareness about homelessness, pointing to her years of charitable work supporting efforts to combat the crisis.

Martha later apologized ... acknowledging the costume was insensitive.