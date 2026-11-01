Martha Stewart Responds to Deleted Offensive Halloween Costume: 'I Am Distressed'

Martha Stewart has revealed that she's "distressed" that her Halloween costume portraying a homeless person offended people ... and said her outfit was meant to bring awareness.

The businesswoman tells TMZ in a statement ... "I've spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween -- sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas, and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year."

She adds ... "I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention."

She continues ... "Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic."

Martha adds the she is "committed to continuing to make a difference."

We reported earlier ... Martha posted the photo of her in tattered clothes with a sign that read "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!" as part of Instagram carousel, meant to promote QVC candles.