Thomas Markle's Mexico Storage Unit Raided by Authorities Searching for Child Porn, Report

A storage unit rented by Thomas Markle Sr. was raided by authorities ... just hours after a published report that it allegedly contained child pornography.

Mexican police officers -- who identified themselves as sex crimes investigators -- could be seen rifling through the stacks that contained allegedly illicit material ... the Daily Mail reported.

At one point, one of the officers is said to have exclaimed ... "Ay cabron!"

The raid took place early Saturday morning, with Guardia Nacional officers taking a computer, thumb drives, VHS tapes and several magazines ... this according to The Mail.

The raid by authorities came after another bombshell report by The Mail ... which claimed they found child sex abuse images inside the storage unit.

Among the outlet's findings were alleged magazines depicting child sexual abuse images, voyeuristic pics of kids on the beach, and books on pedophilia.

The rental unit in Rosarito, Mexico, is a mere 3 miles from Thomas Sr.'s former home.

The probe in Mexico comes as officials in the Philippines are sifting through evidence connected to their criminal investigation of Thomas Sr.