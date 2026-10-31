Deep Purple Singer Ian Gillan Hospitalized After Medical Emergency, Tour Dates Canceled

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency ... with the band revealing they've canceled their next 2 tour dates.

The band made the announcement on their Instagram Saturday morning, telling fans ... "With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg)."

They added ... "This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalization."

Acknowledging that their announcement came with short notice for ticket holders, the band promised they'd find a "suitable time to reschedule both these shows."

The musicians added ... "All tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates."