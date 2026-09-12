Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celine Dion Breaks Down in Tears During First French Residency Show

Celine Dion That’s the Power of the Stage … Cries During First Concert in 6 Years

By TMZ Staff
Published
celine dion
Getty

Celine Dion’s back to headlining shows … a super emotional moment for the star, who broke down in tears during her performance.

The singer-songwriter took the stage in Nanterre, France, Saturday night -- the first show of her long-awaited residency.

Fans showered Celine with applause when she first took the stage ... and, clearly, it meant the world to her -- because she started crying while motioning gratefully to show the audience she appreciated their support.

Ever the consummate performer, Celine quickly moved on from the emotional moment and focused instead on performing hit after hit for the crowd.

CD played all the classics ... "The Power of Love," "All By Myself" and -- of course -- "My Heart Will Go On."

072624_opening_ceremony_celine_kal July 2024
CELINE STUNS IN PARIS
Video: Celine Dion Chokes Up Performing at Olympics Opening Ceremony
NBC

Of course, Celine has performed sporadically over the years — including making an iconic appearance at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics — though she’s been mostly unable to perform.

As we’ve reported, Celine has stiff person syndrome … a disorder which -- according to Johns Hopkins Medicine -- is "a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes severe muscle stiffness and painful spasms." Her diagnosis forced her to cancel her "Courage World Tour."

062524-celine-dion-kal
SEVERE SYMPTOMS
Video: Celine Dion Suffers Seizure On Camera In New Documentary 'I Am'
Amazon Prime Video

She detailed her struggle in depth during her documentary "I Am: Celine Dion" ... which she released a few weeks before she played at the Olympic Games.

This is the first of 26 concerts Celine is scheduled to put on ... and we can only hope they all feel as great as this one for the star!

Related articles