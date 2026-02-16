'Like A Virgin' Songwriter Billy Steinberg Dies at 74 After Cancer Battle

Billy Steinberg -- the legendary songwriter behind Madonna’s smash hit "Like a Virgin" -- has died at age 74 after a battle with cancer, TMZ has confirmed.

His death Monday was confirmed by his attorney, Laurie Soriano.

Steinberg’s career took off early with his bands Billy Thermal and i-Ten ... the latter was formed with songwriting partner Tom Kelly. But it was their collaboration on "Like a Virgin" that cemented Billy's place in music history, with the song spending six straight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Steinberg went on to co-write multiple No. 1 hits, including Cyndi Lauper’s "True Colors," Whitney Houston’s "So Emotional," The Bangles' "Eternal Flame," and Heart’s "Alone."

He shaped pop for decades, with later credits on JoJo’s "Too Little Too Late" and Demi Lovato’s "Give Your Heart a Break."

Steinberg earned a Grammy in 1997 for his work on Celine Dion’s "Falling Into You," which took home Album of the Year ... and his legacy was officially cemented when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011.

He’s survived by his wife, Trina, and sons Ezra and Max.

Billy Steinberg was 74.