Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dead at 95

Hollywood icon Robert Duvall has died ... the actor passed away at his home Sunday at the age of 95, according to his wife.

In a Monday morning Facebook post, Robert's wife Luciana wrote ... "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

She added ... "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented."

Luciana asked for privacy for the family as they celebrate his memories.

In a career that spanned 7 decades, Robert had iconic roles in films such as "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," "The Godfather Part II," "The Conversation," "Network," and "The Natural" ... among a myriad of others.

Robert won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as a former country music star in the 1983 classic "Tender Mercies."

