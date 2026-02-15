Manchester Orchestra Drummer, Timothy Very, Dead at 42

Manchester Orchestra is reeling after the sudden death of their longtime drummer Timothy Very.

The Atlanta-based indie rock band broke the heartbreaking news Saturday, telling fans they're struggling to process the loss of the man they called the "foundation" of their universe. In their emotional statement, the group admitted they had been "dreading sharing this news" and are still in "absolute disbelief."

Very joined Manchester Orchestra back in 2011 and went on to become the longest serving drummer in the band's history. Over more than a decade, his thunderous playing powered some of the band's biggest records. Offstage, the band says he was pure heart.

The group described him as the "most beloved human being" they were lucky enough to know ... someone whose humor, warmth and larger than life presence held everyone together through years of touring, recording and life on the road.

So far, no cause of death has been revealed.

Beyond his career, the band emphasized that Timothy’s proudest role was being with his family, saying the only thing he loved more than music was his loved ones.

Tim was 42.