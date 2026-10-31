'RHONY' Alum Leah McSweeney Settles Lawsuit With Andy Cohen, Bravo

Andy Cohen and Bravo have settled 'RHONY' alum Leah McSweeney's lawsuit against them before court proceedings began.

Leah withdrew her lawsuit after she settled for an unknown amount of money ... Page Six reported.

Leah's attorney Gary Adelman told the outlet ... "We are extremely satisfied with the outcome [and] we are proud of Leah and her perseverance."

We reported earlier ... a judge previously denied Andy and Bravo's request to settle the lawsuit in arbitration.

As you know ... Leah had claimed that she was the victim of a toxic work environment and that her alcohol use disorder was exploited by the show.

She also alleged that she was pressured by Andy and others to drink on the show even though they knew of her history with addiction.