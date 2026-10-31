Crystal Hefner Says Hugh Attempted 'Disgusting' Act With Playboy Twins

Crystal Hefner is speaking out against her late husband Hugh Hefner's alleged attempt to force Playboy twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon to perform graphic sex acts on each other.

During her appearance on the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast this week ... Crystal claimed the Playboy founder attempted to "shove" Kristina and Karissa's "heads onto each other’s vaginas to get them to engage with each other sexually."

She called the alleged act "incest" and "disgusting."

We've reached out to a rep for Kristina and Karissa for comment ... so far, no word back.

Karissa had previously opened up about her and Kristina's joint sexual encounters with Hugh in 2022's "Secrets of Playboy" ... calling every time they had sex with Hugh an "assault" and claiming it felt "like rape."