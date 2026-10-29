Crystal Hefner Rips Jon Lovitz After He Dismissed Her Playboy Mansion 'Perv' Comments

Crystal Hefner and Jon Lovitz are locked in a tense back-and-forth over his time at the Playboy Mansion ... with Crystal calling his behavior "misogynistic" after Jon shrugged off her earlier criticism and defended her late husband, Hugh Hefner.

Crystal told Page Six ... "I think Jon Lovitz is part of the problem. I think many men who came up to that mansion [and] were very sexist and misogynistic are all part of that problem."

She added ... "Jon Lovitz had mentioned to me that Hef had bought something for me or paid for something and that I have no reason to speak because of that. I think his thinking is very outdated. That's really sad that, just because someone buys you something, it guarantees silence."

Crystal called Jon "one of the biggest pervs" in Hollywood and the Playboy Mansion's "No. 1 customer" on the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast Tuesday.

In response ... Jon told Page Six ... "Any time someone says I'm No. 1, it’s a compliment."

He added ... "Hugh Hefner was one of the nicest, most generous people I’ve ever met and all of his friends know it. That's all I have to say about that."

Crystal has been outspoken in the last few years about her time at the mansion and her marriage to Hugh ... claiming she experienced emotional abuse, coercive control, and financial manipulation.