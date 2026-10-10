Holly Madison Backs Jessica Biel's Playboy Movie Amid Crystal Hefner Criticism

Holly Madison is throwing her support behind Jessica Biel's involvement in the upcoming Playboy movie amid controversy ... telling TMZ she couldn't be more excited for the filmmaker to bring the story to life.

Holly tells TMZ ... Lorraine Nicholson, an acquaintance of hers, is "a wonderful writer" ... and she's thrilled to see her take on the project.

The former 'Girls Next Door' star says she believes in keeping an open mind when it comes to other people sharing their experiences ... just as so many people have done when listening to her own stories about life inside the Playboy Mansion.

Holly says she appreciates people have been willing to hear her perspective and wants to extend that same courtesy to others telling their stories.

Her comments come after Crystal Hefner publicly criticized Biel's involvement in the film, warning against romanticizing Hugh Hefner and the Playboy world. She even shared a DM she sent Jessica, asking her to reconsider joining the project as "Hefner's 'wife.'"

Crystal, who was married to Hugh until his death in 2017, has spoken about her own experiences and raised concerns about how the Mansion’s history will be portrayed on screen.

The movie, "Playmates," has sparked debate over how Hollywood should tell stories connected to Playboy's complicated legacy.

Holly, meanwhile, is looking forward to seeing the finished film ... and she's also a fan of one of its stars.