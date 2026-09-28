'Girls Next Door' Star Bridget Marquardt Talks to Ghosts on TMZ Tour Bus

learned the hard way to not F*** with Ghosts

Bridget Marquardt isn't just a former Playboy Bunny ... she's also an active ghost hunter ... so when she took over our TMZ After Dark bus with filmmakers Adam Rodness and Stu Stone, what came next was real ghosts, séances, and even a bloody nose!!!

The crew -- who are also her co-stars in 57 Film's "Don't F** With Ghosts" -- partnered with TMZ to investigate Hollywood's most haunted bars ... and things got VERY paranormal.

Play video content Video: Bridget Marquardt Investigates Hollywood’s Most Haunted Bars With TMZ TMZ.com

At the Burgundy Room, bartender "T" shared experiences about bottles moving on their own and things regularly going missing ... so Bridget and the team busted out their ghost-hunting gear -- an EMF meter, a dead bell, and dowsing rods -- hoping to make contact with the non-living at each stop.

Later at the Rainbow Bar & Grill, Bridget initiated a group séance using her dowsing rods to communicate with a passenger's deceased loved one -- and the conversation got so emotional, the passenger was brought to tears. The paranormal energy was apparently so strong ... Adam's nose even started bleeding.

Play video content Video: Michael Myers Terrifies TMZ Tour Bus at ‘Halloween’ Filming Location TMZ.com

Things got even more terrifying when the bus made a surprise stop on Orange Grove Ave. -- where "Halloween" was filmed -- only for passengers to find a man in a mask who looked eerily like Michael Myers standing in the middle of the street.

Oh ... and ALL of this happened on National Ghost Hunting Day -- which also happened to be Bridget's birthday.

At the final stop, Boardner's, Bridget got a birthday surprise from her husband, Nick Carpenter, who showed up in a spooky mask holding a giant cake ... giving TMZ bus passengers a front-row seat to their favorite celeb's birthday bash -- with the ghosts they contacted along the way possibly joining the celebration.

Keep an eye out for more ghost-hunting TMZ Tours this spooky season. Plus, our guest hosts here have a new series "The Great American Ghost Hunt" launching on Potluck Originals in October. And follow Bridget's paranormal journey on her Ghost Bunny podcast!