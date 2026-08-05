Layzie Bone Gets Emotional Visiting Bone Thugs' Walk of Fame Star

Play video content Video: Layzie Bone Gets Emotional Visiting Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star TMZ.com

Layzie Bone came to party on "TMZ After Dark" ... but the night hit an emotional high note when our celebrity host pulled up to a piece of his own history on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper took a field trip with the party bus to the group's brand-new Walk of Fame star ... and you can see the milestone really hit home as Layzie soaked it all in and posed for pics with fans.

The honor was a long time coming ... Bone Thugs finally got their star July 8 after 30 years in the game ... and Layzie got sentimental reflecting on the journey.

He thanked TMZ for "rockin out with us" through all the ups and downs over the decades ... before dropping a helluva line -- "They told me stars was in the sky. I guess they're on Hollywood Boulevard, too."

The rest of the night was full party mode ... with stops at Saddle Ranch and Jameson's Pub.

Layzie grabbed the mic ... turning the bus into a rolling Bone Thugs concert while DJ Coach West kept the music going.