Krayzie Bone to Perform With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony After Near-Death Scare

Krayzie Bone's no longer on the mend -- the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper's put his September hospitalization behind him, and says he's looking forward to hopping back onstage with his group!!!

In a new interview with Spin, Krayzie says he's lucky to be alive and admits he really didn't know the severity of his condition, until he woke up 10 days later in the hospital surrounded by friends, fam and his BTNH brothers.

Apparently, he's thuggish ruggish inside and out ... he'll be reuniting with Bone this Saturday in Los Angeles, marking his first performance since falling ill.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... KB underwent a 2nd round of surgery to fix a bleeding lung after his pulmonary sarcoidosis -- which causes severe lung inflammation -- spiraled out of control.