Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Layzie and Flesh Say Jay-Z Nailed Grammys Issue

Play video content TMZ.com

Jay-Z served the Grammys a bowl of backhanded soup while accepting his award -- but the Recording Academy deserved it, according to a couple Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently linked with Layzie and Flesh-n-Bone, the brotherly faction of the legendary Ohio rap group, and they told us Jay spoke facts when he scolded Grammy voters for Beyoncé’s lack of Album of the Year awards … while also being the record-holder for most trophies.

Play video content CBS

Few would disagree BTNH deserved their 1997 Grammy for their classic “Tha Crossroads,” but Layzie and Flesh sadly think the Grammys will never hit the bull-eyes when it comes to honoring Black and hip hop artists ... because the culture is just too vast to cover in a single night!!!

Flesh suspects the industry has been permanently infiltrated by rich culture vultures who can sway the people with dollars … and have a negative influence.

Play video content TMZ.com

It’s the exact sentiment KXNG Crooked shared with us when railing against the industry last year.

So, if a billionaire like Jay is complaining, higher powers must be at work.

While you can’t make everyone happy, Lay and Flesh did have some grace for the Grammys for honoring their late mentor Eazy-E’s trailblazing group N.W.A with a 2024 Lifetime Achievement award -- which, they say, will go a long way in educating Gen Z on rap history.

They blame the internet for scrambling kids’ brains … as seen with the knee-jerk reactions after Killer Mike swept the Rap Grammy categories on Sunday and many younger fans — like Kai Cenat -- claimed they'd never heard of him until now.

Play video content