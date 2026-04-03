Christina Hendricks Spun a Sick DJ Set, See the Video!

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Christina Hendricks took over the turntables at Part Time Lover in San Diego on April 1 ... and no, that's not an April Fool's joke!

The "Mad Men" star teased the gig on Instagram this week ... writing that she had "Shoe Pop Dream Gaze" vibes in store -- and she delivered.

According to the MATMAG substack, the actress was spinning actual vinyl records -- with a set list that included Lana Del Rey, Sky Ferreira, Halsey, St. Vincent, Glass Animals and more -- while her husband George Bianchini cheered her on.

And this wasn't even Christina's first time spinning at the SoCal hot spot ... musician Mary Lattimore showed her the ropes back in November, according to the actress' Instagram.