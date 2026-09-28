Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Daughter Milania's 'Psychological Trauma'

Teresa Giudice is speaking out about her daughter Milania's recent mental health crisis ... asking the public to give her 20-year-old some space as she deals with "significant psychological trauma."

Teresa shared a lengthy statement on social media Monday, writing ... "As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than the health, safety, and well-being of my children."

She says the past few months have been "incredibly difficult" for the family, adding Milania has experienced "tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma" after losing two of her best friends.

Teresa says she's focused on making sure Milania is surrounded by "love, family, support, and the care she needs" ... and asks people to show her daughter "compassion and kindness" while allowing her to heal privately.

She adds ... "Milania is my daughter before she is anything else."

Play video content Video: Teresa Giudice Tells Daughter Milania “I Want to Save Your Life” in Airport Meltdown Body Cam Tampa International Airport Police

The statement comes after TMZ obtained police body-camera footage from last week’s tense incident at Tampa International Airport. The footage shows Milania filming Teresa and her sister, Gia Giudice, while Teresa tells her ... "I want to save your life." Gia also tells Milania she wants to help her.

Teresa is heard telling cops Milania had fentanyl in her system during a recent incident. Milania responds that she was "laced." It's unclear what substance she allegedly took or when the incident happened.

In another part of the footage, officers tell Gia the family said Milania had recently been released from a facility following a Baker Act evaluation. They also say the family hired a counselor to help her.