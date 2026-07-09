TMZ Brunch Bus: DJ Sky High Baby Serves 'Baddie' Energy With A Side of Advice for Ray J

The Sunset Strip got a serious dose of "Baddies" energy this weekend ... because DJ Sky High Baby dropped in to the TMZ Brunch Bus ... turning an already rowdy afternoon into a full-blown party, and giving Ray J a word of advice for his upcoming fight against Orlando Brown.

Sky -- accompanied by singer E.K.E. -- wasted no time bringing our guests to Beaches in WeHo ... where they got the surprise of the day when an epic drag show broke out as soon as the bus pulled up ... followed by some shots!

Everyone on board scored complimentary drinks ... and Sky celebrated by grabbing the mic to lead the entire bus in the viral "Baddie, baddie... shot o'clock!" chant before everyone threw one back together!

We also got the chance to ask Sky about the viral Ray J and Orlando fight ... and Sky thinks Ray J could have a chance if he puts in enough training. But don't count Orlando out!

If there's anyone with viral celeb fighting experience, it's Sky ... who had an unforgettable gauntlet to throw with Mariahlynn. There's no bad blood between the two these days ... with Sky focused more on going wherever the music takes her.