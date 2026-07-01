Play video content Video: Star of Viral Diddy Staredown Meme Elijah Connor Hits the TMZ Brunch Bus TMZ.com

The TMZ Brunch Bus was in a for a treat when Elijah Connor stopped by ... because he serenaded the guests all around town.

The R&B singer showed off the star power in his family -- he's Prince's younger cousin -- with a live performance of his new single.

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Elijah's biggest claim to fame might be when he stared down Diddy on "The Four: Battle for Stardom" ... but he wasn't mean mugging on the Brunch Bus!

He was all smiles toasting to TMZ and riding the bull at Saddle Ranch, before hopping back on the bus to hit the next spot.

The party rolled on to Beaches WEHO where he picked the mic back up to sing "Happy Birthday."